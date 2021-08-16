Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Similarweb in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Similarweb’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05).

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Similarweb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

SMWB opened at $23.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

