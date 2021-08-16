Opus Capital Group LLC Acquires 574 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 53,251 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.