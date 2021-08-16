Opus Capital Group LLC Buys 368 Shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 169,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 31,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard US Multifactor ETF alerts:

Shares of VFMF opened at $102.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.