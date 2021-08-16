Opus Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $162.12 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $162.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

