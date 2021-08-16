Opus Capital Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.69.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

