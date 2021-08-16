Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 3,439 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $22,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 471,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,700,000 after purchasing an additional 95,075 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.17 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

