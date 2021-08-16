Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 421 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.69.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $151.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $152.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

