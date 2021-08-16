Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 971 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCI opened at $194.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.69. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

