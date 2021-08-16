Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 20,650 The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 147,896 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.
The Bancorp stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,225.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.
The Bancorp Profile
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
