Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 20,650 The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 147,896 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,225.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

