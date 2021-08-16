Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $272,000 Stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digi International were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Digi International during the first quarter worth $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Digi International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Digi International stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $687.00 million, a PE ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.66. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Digi International’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

