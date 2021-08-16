Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $345,000 in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 142.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after buying an additional 4,964,413 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 806.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,934,000 after buying an additional 4,218,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 100.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after buying an additional 3,926,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 1,835.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after buying an additional 1,744,405 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at $47,310,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

NYSE SLQT opened at $13.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

