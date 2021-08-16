Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 404 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 804,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 160,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,479 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 272,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

CSGS stock opened at $47.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.89. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

