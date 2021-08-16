Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ORGO. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. Research analysts expect that Organogenesis will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $2,246,522.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,501,218 shares of company stock worth $73,031,108 in the last ninety days. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

