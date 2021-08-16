Origin Protocol (OGN) Trading 27.7% Higher This Week

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002324 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $375.11 million and $83.91 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.40 or 0.00914114 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00101498 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,467,570 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

