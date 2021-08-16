OriginTrail (TRAC) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $137.84 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00060172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00016419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.29 or 0.00896578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00047411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00104122 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,170,621 coins. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

