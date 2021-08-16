Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report $39.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.25 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $26.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $152.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $154.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $185.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on OESX shares. TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of OESX traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.55. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,365. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $141.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

