Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger Sells 8,100 Shares

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OCDX stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 67.62. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.24.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCDX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $143,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

