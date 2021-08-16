Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,213 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 977,151 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSMT opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.30.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

