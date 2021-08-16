Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,987,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630,634 shares during the period. Ovintiv makes up 2.1% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $157,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,584,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.64. 36,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.72. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

