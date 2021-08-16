Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 159 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $2.58 on Monday, reaching $371.46. 9,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,925. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $406.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of -81.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.59.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

