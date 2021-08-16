PancakeSwap Trading Up 15.3% Over Last Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.48 billion and $546.25 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.31 or 0.00046549 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00061827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00016425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.09 or 0.00913351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00108810 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001891 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 210,049,075 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

