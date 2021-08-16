Paragon Capital Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

