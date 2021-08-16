Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases 2,416 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of VLY opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.