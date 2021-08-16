Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,996 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in General Mills by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $59.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.97. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

