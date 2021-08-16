Paragon Capital Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 104,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $55.95 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.