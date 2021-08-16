Parkside Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 26,204 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BP. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 735.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BP by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BP by 17.7% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s payout ratio is currently -76.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.74 to $28.49 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

