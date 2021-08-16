Parkside Investments LLC Has $4.12 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 81.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $213.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

