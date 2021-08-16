Parkside Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

ADM stock opened at $62.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

