Parkside Investments LLC Sells 13,580 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,580 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $131,000.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $60.78 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $61.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

