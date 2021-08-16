PARSIQ Price Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $73.54 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00333405 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.65 or 0.00983245 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

