Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

PSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $35.11 on Thursday. Parsons has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

