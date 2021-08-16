Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Short Interest Update

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PATI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.80. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,443. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 million, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.33. Patriot Transportation has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 0.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Patriot Transportation by 60.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in Patriot Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc is a tank truck carriers, which engages in hauling petroleum related products and dry bulk commodities and liquid chemicals. It operates terminals in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded on August 5, 2014 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.