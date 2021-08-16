Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $103.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

