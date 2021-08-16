Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Grows Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank increased its holdings in Ecolab by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,541,000 after buying an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $266,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

NYSE:ECL opened at $221.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.