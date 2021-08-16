Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $48,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $111.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

