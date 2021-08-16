Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Lowered by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,773,000 after acquiring an additional 266,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.17 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.13 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.