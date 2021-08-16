Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PYCR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,647. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $36.96.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

