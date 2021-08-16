PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the July 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of PCB stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.57. 1,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.93. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 29.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

