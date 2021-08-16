PCCW Limited (PCCWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on September 13th

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4146 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS:PCCWY opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. PCCW has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.26.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

