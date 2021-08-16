PCCW Limited (PCCWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on September 13th

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4146 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.
OTCMKTS:PCCWY opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. PCCW has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.26.
PCCW Company Profile
