Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.10

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 130645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $113,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

