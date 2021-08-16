Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $33.11 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $623.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $110,973.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,880.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,100 shares of company stock worth $492,547 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.