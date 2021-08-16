Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 265,827 shares.The stock last traded at $10.88 and had previously closed at $10.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pearson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 66.2% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 583,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 232,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pearson by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

