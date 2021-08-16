Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Pearson stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,827. Pearson has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 113,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 177,263 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,229,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Pearson by 42.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 241,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

