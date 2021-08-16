Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Buys 123 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.3% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $410.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $418.62. The company has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

