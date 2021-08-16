Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,846 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $149.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.48.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

