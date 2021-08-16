Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the July 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 668,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Peninsula Energy stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. 33,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12. Peninsula Energy has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

