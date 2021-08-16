Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the July 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 668,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Peninsula Energy stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. 33,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12. Peninsula Energy has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

