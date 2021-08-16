Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Gap Down to $17.20

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.20, but opened at $16.66. Penn Virginia shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 1,114 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PVAC. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $619.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

