Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Purchases $31,340.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,616. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $613.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

