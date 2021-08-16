Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPSF opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65. Peoples-Sidney Financial has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

