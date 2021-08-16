Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,097 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.67. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

